Teen who disappeared after granddad's shooting located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have located a teenager who disappeared after her grandfather's shooting in Kansas City.

Police say the 15-year-old showed up over the weekend at a police station. Police initially believed she'd been abducted after her grandfather was shot and wounded Thursday. Police issued an Amber Alert but canceled it Friday after learning the teen may have left willingly with the suspect.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the teen is talking with investigators. Police continue searching for a male person of interest in the shooting.