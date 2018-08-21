Teen who shot friend charged with manslaughter

SEATTLE (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed his 14-year-old friend near Seattle has been charged with manslaughter.

The Seattle Times reports Jonathan Daniel Edward Anderson was charged as an adult Friday with one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bail was set at $100,000. It wasn't immediately known if Anderson has an attorney.

King County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Aug. 14 to a garage in the south Seattle suburb of Burien, where they say Anderson fatally shot Onjeray Devereaux-Hale.

The sheriff's office says Anderson told authorities he was playing with a pistol when it went off, hitting Devereaux-Hale in the face.

Court documents say Anderson ran into his house to alert his grandparents and attempted to help his friend.

Devereaux-Hale died at a hospital.

Documents say the pistol was possibly stolen.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com