18-year-old gets life for stabbing death of Missouri woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the stabbing death of a woman.

Trevon Henry was sentenced Friday to two life sentences plus 50 years in prison for the death of Tanya Chamberlain in Lee's Summit.

Henry was 14 when Chamberlain was stabbed or cut 49 times after he and another juvenile approached her at a car wash.

The Kansas City Star reports the teens got into Chamberlain's car with her and drove away before she was stabbed. She was found dead in the car after the teens fled when an officer stopped the vehicle.

The other teenager, Joshua Tagg, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Henry and Tagg were charged as adults.

