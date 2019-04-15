Teenager killed after shots fired into West Memphis home

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by gunfire that was fired into his grandmother's house.

West Memphis Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston says the shooters apparently targeted the home, but that 16-year-old Taylon Vail was not the person they were trying to kill. Police say the teen was playing video games in his grandmother's living room when he was struck by the gunfire early Friday.

West Junior High School Principal Charles Tyler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Vail was a ninth-grade student who played basketball. Tyler called the shooting "devastating."

No arrests have been announced.