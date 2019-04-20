Teens who were with boy shot by officer are added to lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four teenagers who were with a black Ohio boy before he was fatally shot by a white police officer are now third-party defendants in a lawsuit over his death, even though his family doesn't believe the teens should be held financially responsible.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the city of Columbus wanted the teens added to the case over the September 2016 death of 13-year-old Tyre (TY'-ree) King. That means they could be on the hook if Columbus or the officer is found liable for damages.

The city contends Tyre's death was a consequence of the teens' misbehavior.

Police say Tyre was with another teen who robbed someone, and Tyre was shot by a responding officer who thought he had a firearm. It turned out to be an inoperable BB gun.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com