Tempe man accused of sexual exploitation, weapons violations

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Tempe man has been arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Phoenix Police Internet Crimes Against Children Detail received information that 55-year-old Hernan Alberto Aristizabal allegedly was involved in the possession of a large amount of child pornography.

Authorities developed probable cause to search Aristizabal's home.

Tempe and Phoenix police investigators reported seizing numerous electronic devices that contained child porn.

They also seized a large cache of weapons locked in gun safes and say many of the weapons are illegally manufactured firearms.

Authorities say the misconduct with weapons and possession of illegal firearms investigation is ongoing.

Aristizabal was taken into custody Wednesday and is jailed on a $150,000 bond. It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet.