Tennessee man pleads guilty in woman's killing 24 years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty in the killing of a college student during a robbery 24 years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Tuesday that 41-year-old Phanhsay Phanivong pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Angela Perkins in February 1994. Perkins was shot during a robbery as she was driving home from work.

The case was cold until 2014, when a prison inmate in Texas told Memphis police detectives that Phanivong and another man were responsible for Perkins' death. The second man has been charged with felony murder.

Phanivong, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He has been in jail for five years. He will serve the rest of his sentence under a diversion program in which offenders are supervised.