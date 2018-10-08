Thai police seek shooters who killed tourist in crossfire

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand are searching for suspected teenage gang members involved in a shooting that killed a nearby Indian tourist and injured four others outside a Bangkok shopping arcade.

A police spokesman said the shooting occurred Sunday night after a group of teenagers got into a heated argument and opened fire at each other near the parking lot of the Centara Watergate Pavilion arcade. He said a group of tourists that was waiting to board a bus was caught in the crossfire.

Police said Monday that four people were hospitalized — an Indian and a Laotian who are in critical condition and two Thais.

Police said they are attempting to identify the shooters, who fled the scene.