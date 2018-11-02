The Latest: 2 found dead after fire in eastern LA County

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on two people found dead after a house fire in eastern Los Angeles County (all times local):

2 p.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are seeking a possible relative of a man and woman who were found dead after a house fire in Diamond Bar.

The victims of the early Friday morning fire were between 65 and 70 years old but their identities have not been released.

A Sheriff's Department statement says law enforcement is canvassing the neighborhood to locate a third person known to live at the location.

The victims were found on the lower floor of the two-story house along with a deceased dog.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

9:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says two people have been found dead after a house fire in Diamond Bar.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday and it was extinguished about a half-hour later.

A Sheriff's Department statement says the victims are a man and woman.

Authorities initially said there were three victims.