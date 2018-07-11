The Latest: Lawsuit considered for pardoned ranchers

















SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump pardoning two Oregon cattle ranchers convicted of arson (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The attorney for the Oregon ranching family that had two of its members sent to prison for arson and were pardoned by President Donald Trump says he is considering going to court to get their grazing rights restored.

Lawyer Morgan Philpot said in a telephone interview Wednesday that his firm is exploring potential civil lawsuits on behalf of the family to make sure they have their rights over land restored to them.

A news conference with family members outside of the eastern Oregon town of Burns was canceled when they came across a roadblock for a wide-load vehicle on a highway. Philpot said the family has gone through a lot and was tired, and went home.

11:45 a.m.

A father and son pardoned by President Donald Trump after being convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon flew home after being released from custody.

They were greeted in Burns by family members, journalists and riders on horseback carrying American flags.

Steven Hammond gave thanks Wednesday to Trump and the many people who wrote to him and his father Dwight Hammond while they were in prison.

The sentencing of the men to mandatory five-year-minimum terms became a rallying cry for those who oppose federal control of public lands.

Others said they committed serious crimes and worried that the pardons might prompt other actions involving public lands.

11:20 p.m.

A father and son convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon and pardoned by President Donald Trump are seen as rugged individualists to some and dangerous arsonists to others.

The sentencing of Dwight and Steven Hammond to mandatory five-year-minimum terms became a rallying cry for those who oppose federal control of public lands.

Others said they committed serious crimes and worried that the pardons might prompt other actions involving public lands.

Their case led other ranchers to launch an armed occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in rural Oregon for 41 days in 2016.

The Hammonds were released Tuesday.