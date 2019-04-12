The Latest: 4 shot near Nipsey Hussle procession route

Two men hug as a hearse carrying the casket of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle passes through the crowd Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 25-mile procession traveled through the streets of South Los Angeles after his memorial service, including a trip past Hussle's clothing store, The Marathon, where he was gunned down March 31.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a memorial and funeral procession for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

A shooting killed one person and wounded three others near the funeral procession route for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.

Officer Drake Madison says there's no indication the shooting Thursday evening was connected to the procession.

Police say the gunfire happened around 6:25 p.m. a few blocks away from a section of the 25-mile (40-kilometer) procession route. The procession drew large crowds of people who lingered well into the night.

The Los Angeles Times reports the shooting occurred after the procession passed through the area.

South Los Angeles has seen an uptick in shootings.

Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted: "We must stop this senseless violence."

12:05 a.m.

Thursday's memorial service for Nipsey Hussle has put a spotlight not only the slain rapper, but Ermias Asghedom, the man who would become the beloved hip-hop artist.

Speakers at the memorial frequently called Hussle by his given name, recounting stories from his childhood and tales of his more recent efforts to try to lift his South Los Angeles community.

After the three-hour ceremony at Staples Center, Hussle's casket engaged in a 25-mile procession through the streets of Los Angeles. Crowds tried to get the best glimpses they could of the hearse, while some chanted "Nipsy! Nipsy!"

The procession took a lengthy pause outside Hussle's The Marathon clothing store, where he was shot and fatally wounded March 31. It ended at funeral home as night fell.

It remains unclear on when Hussle will be buried.