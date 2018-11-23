The Latest: Arrest in connection with shooting that killed 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that killed three people in northeast Indiana (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Thanksgiving shooting in northeastern Indiana that killed three people and left two others critically wounded.

Fort Wayne police say 22-year-old Kameron J. Joyner was arrested early Friday during a local traffic stop. He's being held at the Allen County Jail on five preliminary counts of aggravated battery.

Officer Michael Joyner is a spokesman for Fort Wayne police. He says detectives believe the Thursday night shootings resulted from a home invasion.

Joyner says police are also seeking another 22-year-old man as a person of interest in the shootings who is believed to armed and dangerous.

Two males and a female were pronounced dead at the home on Fort Wayne's south side. Two males who were also shot remained in critical condition Friday. The victims' names and ages haven't been released.

__

7:20 a.m.

Police say three people were killed and two others critically wounded in a late-night shooting at a house in northeast Indiana.

Officers who were called to the home on the south side of Fort Wayne about 10:30 p.m. Thursday found four victims inside and one outside.

Police spokesman Jason Anthony tells The Journal Gazette that two males and a female victim were pronounced dead at the scene, while two male victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the victims' names. Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the shootings.

About 20 relatives and friends of the victims gathered across the street from the home, which was cordoned off by caution tape. The house is located immediately south of Towles Intermediate School.