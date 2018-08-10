The Latest: 2 officers ID'd in Canada shooting

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (AP) — The Latest on the shooting in the eastern Canadian province of New Brunswick (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Police have identified the two officers who were killed in the small Canadian city of Fredericton after responding to a shooting at an apartment complex.

Fredericton's deputy police chief Martin Gaudet says the officers saw two deceased civilians before being shot and killed themselves.

Fredericton police chief Leanne Fitch said the two officers were Sara Burns, 43 and Robb Costello, 45. Burns was married and had three children, and Costello had a partner and four children.

The other man and woman who were killed were not identified.

Gaudet says a 48-year old man was arrested.

4:12 p.m.

Family members have identified one of two police officers killed in the small Canadian city of Fredericton on Friday.

Jackie McLean says a police inspector told her family that her common-law partner Robb Costello was among the four people who died in a shooting at an apartment complex. McLean says the couple had been together for four years, and Costello has two adult daughters from a previous relationship.

Fredericton police have one person in custody and say there is no further threat to the public.

Police also said the suspect was being treated for serious injuries.

11:33 a.m.

Police in Canada say there is no further threat to the public after four people were killed in a shooting in the eastern province of New Brunswick. A lockdown is over, but no motive for the incident was given.

Local health authorities said the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is treating multiple people.

Earlier on Friday, Fredericton police said that two of those killed were police officers.

No additional details were immediately released, and police said they are not releasing the names of the slain officers yet.

11:20 a.m.

A resident at the apartment complex in Canada where four people were killed in a shooting on Friday says that he saw the incident unfold.

Justin Mclean said there had been fights at the complex, but never like this.

"I just woke up and heard gunshots and I looked outside my window. There was basically three dead people laying there. It wasn't a pretty sight," Mclean told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"The cops were trying to put one of the officers into the vehicle so they could take him out to safety."

Canadian police said Friday that two of the four killed in the incident in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick are police officers.