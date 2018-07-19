The Latest: Carnival workers arrested in 2 Kansas deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on arrests of three carnival workers in the deaths of a Kansas couple at a county fair. (all times local):

4 p.m.

A probable cause affidavit says a carnival worker admitted to killing a Kansas couple at a county fair.

The suspect, Michael Fowler, told investigators that he shot Sonny and Pauline Carpenter of Wichita, Kansas, at the Barton County fair in Great Bend, Kansas. Investigators believe they were killed Friday. Their bodies were found Monday in a forest near Van Buren, Arkansas. The three suspects were arrested Tuesday in Van Buren

According to the affidavit released Thursday, Fowler told Van Buren police that Rusty Frazier and Kimberly Younger, also known as Myrna Khan, were with him when the couple was killed.

No charges have been filed in the Carpenters' deaths. The affidavit does not discuss a motive for the killings.

_____

9:20 a.m.

Three carnival workers have been arrested in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from a fair in Kansas and whose bodies were found days later in a shallow grave in an Arkansas forest.

Police Cpl. Jonathan Wear said the suspects have been jailed without bond in Van Buren, Arkansas, on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, felony theft and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter of Wichita, Kansas.

No charges have been filed. He said he didn't know if the two men and one woman who have been arrested had attorneys.

Authorities believe the Carpenters were killed Friday after meeting the carnival workers as the couple sold crafts, jewelry, purses and other handmade items during the fair in Barton County, Kansas, Wear said.

He couldn't provide a cause of death, saying the bodies would be sent for an autopsy.