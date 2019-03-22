The Latest: DPS: Peoria freeway incident involved homicide

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a homicide and freeway closure (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Safety says a crash and related police investigation that closed part of a freeway in a Phoenix suburb during the Friday morning commute involved a homicide.

The DPS said the incident occurred along the northbound Loop 101 near the Thunderbird Road off-ramp in Peoria.

No additional information was released.

There was a large police presence in the area in the immediate aftermath as paramedics treated at least one person on the freeway side of a concrete-lined drainage channel after a second person was taken away by ambulance.

A heavily damaged car was on the other side of the channel, part way through a fence and next to a tree.

---

8:25 a.m.

A 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch of a freeway was closed in a Phoenix suburb during the Friday morning commute as police responded to an incident that involved a reported altercation and a car crash that sent at least one person to a hospital.

The northbound Loop 101 freeway was closed in Peoria between Peoria Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

There was a large police presence in the area as paramedics treated at least one person on the freeway side of a drainage channel where a crashed car sat on the other side.

No additional information was immediately available.