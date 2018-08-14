The Latest: Details about Denver boy's death released

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a 7-year-old boy whose body was found hidden in an east Denver home (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Investigators say a Denver teenager facing charges in the death of her 7-year-old nephew told them she was upset with the boy because he lay on her bed and refused to leave her room after he asked her to play video games with him.

A probable cause statement says the 16-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, pushed Jordan Vong off the bed Aug. 6, causing him to hit his face on the floor. According to the court document, the girl put her hand over the boy's mouth and plugged his nose when he started crying.

The Denver Post reports the teen is accused of sliding Jordan under the bed after he became unresponsive and later hiding his body in a closet. District Attorney Beth McCann said Monday her office is planning to charge the girl as an adult with first-degree murder and fatal child abuse.

Jordan's family called police Aug. 6 after he had been missing for a few hours. Investigators went through the east Denver home twice before securing a warrant for a more thorough search the following day. That search turned up the body, which had been wrapped in a blanket.

The coroner's office has not released the cause of Jordan's death.

___

4:20 p.m.

A Denver teenager is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her 7-year-old nephew, whose body was found hidden in a closet in her basement bedroom.

District Attorney Beth McCann said Monday her office also is planning on charging the girl with one count of child abuse resulting in the death of Jordan Vong. The girl, whose name has not been released, will be charged as an adult.

Jordan's family called police Aug. 6 after he had been missing for a few hours. Investigators went through the east Denver home twice before securing a warrant for a more thorough search the following day. That search turned up the body, which had been wrapped in a blanket.

The coroner's office has not released the cause of Jordan's death.