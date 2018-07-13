The Latest: FOP denies politics affected porn actress arrest

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday, July 12. While Daniels was performing at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press. An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of porn star Stormy Daniels at a strip club in Ohio (all times local):

3 p.m.

The head of the union representing police officers in Ohio's capital city is strongly denying politics played any part in the arrest of a porn actress.

Stormy Daniels was arrested after a performance Wednesday at a Columbus strip club, though the charges were later dropped. Daniels claims she slept with Donald Trump before he became president.

Daniels' lawyer says some of the officers had social media pages that appeared to be very much in favor of Trump, who has repeatedly denied having had sex with Daniels.

Union president Jason Pappas said Friday the officers applied an illegal sexual contact law indiscriminately, charging two other women in addition to Daniels.

Pappas notes the undercover team included female and black officers.

He said it's "absolutely untrue" the arrests were politically motivated.

___

8:20 a.m.

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

Daniels performed for about 20 minutes at Vanity Gentlemen's Club in Columbus late Thursday, baring her breasts but not physically interacting with any patrons. A host warned several times beforehand there would be no touching.

Daniels was arrested Wednesday night and accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Daniels' lawyer wants an investigation into the arrest. He says some of the officers had social media pages that appeared to be very much in favor of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels.

Columbus police say the officers' motivations will be reviewed.