The Latest: Most who evacuated Colorado wildfire can go home









Photo: Dougal Brownlie, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Smoke from a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, billows behind homes in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP) Image 2 of 3 Smoke from a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, billows behind homes in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP) Image 3 of 3 An El Paso County sheriff's car sits on the side of the road as firefighters, law enforcement and other service members help to battle a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a Colorado wildfire that started on a U.S. Army post and has destroyed several structures (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Authorities say many Colorado residents who fled a wildfire that ignited on a U.S. Army post where live-fire training was being conducted are being allowed to return home.

Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill said in a statement Saturday that a few places are still evacuated. She says the fire spanning more than 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) is 80 percent contained and its cause is under investigation.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said at a news conference that three homes have been destroyed as well as multiple vehicles, motorhomes and boats.

The destruction has led to anger from some residents.

Samuel Saling told The Gazette of Colorado Springs that he and some neighbors got no response when they asked Fort Carson to delay its training activity this week because of high fire danger.

5 p.m.

Colorado authorities say a wildfire has grown to more than 5 square miles after it jumped the boundary of a U.S. Army post where live-fire training was being conducted despite fire-prone conditions.

Officials have said the blaze originated on Fort Carson south of Colorado Springs. It destroyed an unspecified number of structures and was 40 percent contained Saturday.

Residents were still not allowed back into the area by late Saturday afternoon. Officials planned an evening press conference to detail re-entry requirements.

Meanwhile anger was growing among El Paso County residents after some lost their homes in the blaze.

Midland Ranch resident Samuel Saling told The Gazette of Colorado Springs that he and some of his neighbors were met with silence when they asked Fort Carson to delay its training activity this week because of the high fire danger.

10:15 a.m.

Authorities in southern Colorado have begun assessing damage from a wildfire that started on a U.S. Army installation, jumped the post boundary and destroyed an unknown number of structures.

El Paso County sheriff's office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said Saturday that property owners in the area were being asked not to return home until further notice.

At least 250 houses were evacuated after the fire broke out at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs as infantry and helicopter units trained for an upcoming deployment.

An elementary school in the nearby town of Fountain was evacuated as a precaution.

The combined fires had burned about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) by Friday night.