The Latest: Woman files appeal in Missouri governor's case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

A woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is asking the state Supreme Court to allow her to avoid turning over her cellphone for a forensic investigation.

The Kansas City Star reports the woman filed a request Friday to overturn a lower court's order requiring her to turn over the phone to a court-appointed expert.

The order came in a criminal case in which Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position without her consent. The Republican governor is charged with one count of invasion of privacy.

The charge stems from a sexual encounter they had at Greitens' home in 2015, before he was elected governor. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The woman's attorney contends the order is burdensome and invades her privacy.

___

12:30 p.m.

A legislative committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is having trouble obtaining a deposition taken by Greitens' attorneys of a woman with whom he had an affair.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show the House issued a subpoena for the deposition April 18. A previously unpublicized court filing by House attorneys says lawyers for the woman and St. Louis prosecutor's office agreed to provide the deposition but Greitens' attorneys have not yet done so.

The deposition was taken this month in preparation for Greitens' May 14 trial on an invasion-of-privacy charge alleging he took and transmitted a nonconsensual, compromising photo of the women.

Greitens attorneys previously released a brief excerpt of the deposition in which the woman expressed doubts about whether she had seen Greitens with a camera.

___

11:05 a.m.

The source of a $100,000 payment that went toward legal fees of the ex-husband of the woman involved in a 2015 affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be the subject of a deposition next week.

Attorney Al Watkins represents the ex-husband and has said his firm received two anonymous $50,000 payments in January, just before Greitens admitted to the affair. But Watkins' attorney, Chuck Hatfield, said in a hearing Friday that an unnamed client of Watkins was involved in providing the money.

Defense attorneys have speculated that the money could be from a "political operative." Judge Rex Burlison ruled that Watkins must appear at a deposition Monday.

Greitens is charged with invasion of privacy related to the affair. A separate felony case accuses him of misusing a charity donor list.