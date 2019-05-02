The Latest: Highway Patrol trooper released from hospital
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper struck by a hit-and-run vehicle (all times local):
10:20 a.m.
A Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman says a trooper injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle early Thursday morning in metro Las Vegas has been released from a hospital.
Trooper Travis Smaka says the injured trooper was outside his vehicle and conducting a traffic stop on Boulder Highway when he was clipped by a black pickup while trying to dive out of the way.
Smaka says the trooper was released from a hospital after being treated for unspecified injuries.
The pickup left the scene and no description is available for the driver.
---
Local news outlets reported that the trooper's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
