The Latest: Man accused of killing woman found dead in home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a fatal stabbing in a Las Vegas home (all times local):

1 p.m.

Las Vegas police say a 62-year-old man is accused of killing a woman found dead in a home where police say the man also tried to kill himself.

Police say officers went to the home Friday night to check on the woman's welfare and found her body wrapped in a blanket in the dining room.

According to police, 62-year-old John Vannucci was in a bedroom and he had taken pills "to try to end his life."

Police say Vannucci remains hospitalized but that he's been booked into jail in absentia on suspicion of murder.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity and determine the cause and manner of death, but police have said the woman had stab wounds.

___

10:05 a.m.

Las Vegas police say officers making a welfare check on a woman found her dead in a home with multiple stab wounds.

Police say a man believed to be the woman's boyfriend also was found in the home Friday night and that he was taken into custody and then to a hospital for examination.

The woman's identity wasn't released but police say she was in her early 60s. That's also age range provided for the man.

According to police, the woman apparently was killed within the past several days and that the welfare check was made at the request of a friend.

The home is in central Las Vegas on the 1900 block of Cameron Street near Oakley and Decatur boulevards.