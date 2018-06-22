The Latest: Man convicted in slayings of 2 officers released

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Jackie Wilson being freed from prison while awaiting retrial in the deaths of two Chicago police officers (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

A man serving life in prison for the 1982 deaths of two Chicago police officers has been released from prison to wait his third trial.

Jackie Wilson walked out of Cook County Jail hours after a Cook County judge on Friday ordered his release. Judge William Hooks on Hooks on Thursday tossed out Wilson's confession that he fatally shot Officers Richard O'Brien and William Fahey and ordered a new trial.

Upon his release, the 57-year-old Wilson gave an emotional statement, saying he is looking forward to "getting on with his life."

Special Prosecutor Michael O'Rourke said he was disappointed by the judge's ruling, adding he is considering an appeal of Hook's decision. He also said he is prepared to retry Wilson on murder charges.

A retrial will be Wilson's second. Two previous convictions were tossed on appeal.

___

1:30 p.m.

A man serving life in prison for the 1982 deaths of two Chicago police officers has been ordered released from jail while awaiting his third trial.

County Judge William Hooks granted 57-year-old Jackie Wilson his release Friday without Wilson having to post a cash bond.

Wilson has alleged former police Cmdr. Jon Burge and his subordinates tortured him into confessing to the shootings.

During Thursday's hearing, prosecutors argued Wilson should be kept in jail, saying he teamed up with his now-deceased brother, Andrew, to shoot the officers during a traffic stop. Defense attorneys argued Wilson was innocent and posed no danger to the community.