The Latest: Man charged in killing at Catholic Supply store

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the fatal attack at a Catholic supply store in St. Louis County (all times local):

5 p.m.

Prosecutors have charged a 53-year-old man with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, sodomy and other counts in a sexual assault and fatal shooting at a suburban St. Louis religious supplies store.

St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch on Wednesday announced charges against Thomas Bruce of Imperial, in Monday's attack at a Catholic Supply store in another St. Louis suburb, Ballwin. Bruce's arrest ended a two-day manhunt that frightened the region and led some schools, churches and businesses to close.

Authorities say the gunman sexually assaulted someone and shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt in the head. The married mother of three died later at a hospital.

4 p.m.

A man has been jailed on suspicion of murder, armed criminal action and sodomy in connection with a sexual assault and fatal shooting at a suburban St. Louis religious supplies store.

Formal charges haven't been filed, but multiple media reports say the suspect was booked Wednesday into the St. Louis County jail. Police confirmed earlier Wednesday that a "person of interest" was being questioned.

The arrest came two days after a gunman entered the Catholic Supply store near Ballwin. Police have said the attacker sexually assaulted someone and shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt in the head. She died later at a hospital.

Schmidt, a mother of two adult children and a high school student, was a customer at the store.

1:15 p.m.

Police in suburban St. Louis say they are questioning a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting and sexual assault at a religious supply store.

St. Louis County police said Wednesday that the man being interviewed is 53 years old.

On Monday, a gunman sexually assaulted at least one person and fatally shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs, Missouri, inside the Catholic Supply store near the town of Ballwin. Schmidt, a mother of three, was a customer. Authorities have declined to say if more than one woman was assaulted.

Schmidt died later Monday at a hospital.

The gunman got away after the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt.