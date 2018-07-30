The Latest: Minneapolis mayor calls fatal shooting 'tragic'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Minneapolis officials releasing policy body camera footage of a June shooting that killed a black man, 31-year-old Thurman Blevins (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the fatal shooting of a black man in the city was "tragic," but he's refusing to comment on newly released body camera video from the officers who shot the man.

The city released the video footage Sunday night in the June 23 shooting of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins. The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Frey says Blevins' family watched the video about an hour before it was released. Blevins' family and other community members had pushed for the prompt release of the footage, and Frey had pledged to do so as soon as possible. Video from past high-profile police shootings in Minnesota has usually not been released until after long investigations by the BCA.

Frey says he knows "there's a lot of pain" in the city.

___

9:21 p.m.

Authorities in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

The videos released Sunday night show Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly chasing Thurman Blevins on foot June 23. Blevins was shot after the pursuit turned down an alley.

Both officers fired their weapons, and a handgun appears on the ground next to Blevins after he's shot. Some witnesses had disputed that Blevins was armed.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a handgun outside.

Blevins' death prompted demonstrations and community advocates had urged the swift release of bodycam video. Mayor Jacob Frey had said the footage would be released after the Blevins family was consulted and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had finished interviewing key witnesses.