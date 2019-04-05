The Latest: NC ex-regulator: No favors for indicted donor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on charges that North Carolina's Republican Party chairman and a major donor sought to bribe the state's top insurance regulator to secure special treatment (all times local):

North Carolina's former top insurance regulator says he never performed favors for a big-money donor charged with trying to bribe his Republican successor.

State Democratic party Chairman Wayne Goodwin spoke to The Associated Press on Friday in his first interview since federal bribery and conspiracy charges were lodged against donor Greg Lindberg and state Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes. They're accused of trying to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to go easy on the oversight of Lindberg's insurance companies.

Goodwin hasn't been accused of a crime. But Causey told the AP that when Goodwin was insurance commissioner, Lindberg insurance companies were allowed to move far more money out of claim-paying reserves than previously.

Goodwin says he trusted the recommendations of financial experts on his staff and acted within the law.

Three North Carolina congressmen say they're giving up political contributions they received from a big donor charged in federal indictments with trying to bribe the state's insurance commissioner.

Spokesmen for U.S. Reps. Richard Hudson, Patrick McHenry and Ted Budd said Friday that they're giving up money received from Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.

Hudson spokeswoman Tatum Gibson says the congressman is sending $15,400 to charities supporting families and veterans around Fort Bragg, but didn't provide their names. Gibson says another $62,800 from Lindberg went to a joint fundraising committee and is now controlled by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

A Budd spokesman says his sole $2,700 contribution from Lindberg is going to a child abuse organization.

Spokesmen for Rep. Mark Walker did not respond to requests for comment.