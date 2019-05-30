The Latest: Navy prosecutor defends leak probe in SEAL case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the court case of a Navy SEAL accused of murder (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

A military prosecutor has downplayed an effort to track emails of lawyers defending a Navy SEAL charged with murder.

Cmdr. Christopher Czaplak (CHAP-lak) said Thursday that the investigation to find the source of news leaks in the case of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher did nothing more than record information on where and when email messages were opened by recipients.

Defense lawyers say prosecutors engaged in misconduct and want charges against Gallagher dismissed or prosecutors removed from the case.

Czaplak says the emails contained code similar to what marketers use to see the internet protocol address where an email was opened and when.

Defense lawyers have called the device a web bug and have said the tracking was unethical.

___

9:58 p.m.

Lawyers for a Navy SEAL accused of killing an Islamic State prisoner say prosecutors lied, withheld evidence and illegally conducted surveillance of the defense team.

Attorneys for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher are scheduled to ask a military judge Thursday in San Diego to dismiss the charges or kick prosecutors off the case for misconduct.

Defense lawyer Tim Parlatore says the government's conduct irreparably tainted the politically charged case.

Attorneys are also seeking more information on efforts by prosecutors to plant tracking software in emails sent to the defense and a journalist.

The Navy has said the software was used as part of an investigation to find the source of news leaks and that it did nothing wrong and has no plans to remove the prosecutor.