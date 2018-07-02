The Latest: Slain trooper was a college football standout

ERWIN, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a New York state trooper (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A 29-year-old New York state trooper slain during a domestic call is being remembered as standout football player at his old college.

Trooper Nicholas Clark was shot and killed early Monday while responding to call about a suicidal and possibly armed man barricaded in his home near the Pennsylvania border.

Clark played college football 2008-2011 at Alfred University, where head coach Bob Rankl on Monday called him the toughest player he ever had the opportunity to coach.

As a linebacker, Clark was a two-time All-America honoree and earned honors from the school's conference. He held the school record for career tackles at 377 until 2017.

Clark tried out for the Buffalo Bills before becoming a state trooper.

Clark's mother is an accounting professor at Alfred University.

___

2:20 p.m.

New York state police say a 29-year-old trooper was shot and killed by a suicidal suspect barricaded in his home near the Pennsylvania state line.

State police officials say Trooper Nicholas Clark was shot by the suspect around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the town of Erwin. The suspect was later found dead in the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Clark lived in nearby Troupsburg, New York, and became a trooper in September 2015

He is survived by his parents and a brother.

___

11:14 a.m.

A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.

An official with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to The Associated Press the trooper was killed while responding to a domestic dispute Monday morning south of Corning, near the Pennsylvania state line. The official spoke of condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release the information.

The trooper's identity was being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

The shooting near SUNY Corning Community College in New York's Southern Tier drew a large police presence.

State police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

