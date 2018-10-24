-
This Image obtained by CNN shows a suspected explosive device received at the CNN bureau in New York City on October 24, 2018. The device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. - Suspected explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and CNN hours apart and less than two weeks before sharply polarizing US midterm elections, officials confirmed Wednesday. less
Photo: -/AFP/Getty Images
This combination of file photos created on October 24, 2018 shows from top: former US President Barack Obama (L), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C), George Soros (R), the liberal billionaire Chairman of Soros Fund Management. Bottom Row: Democratic lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz (L), former CIA director John Brennan (C), and California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters (R). - The US Secret Service said on October 24, 2018 it had intercepted suspect packages, identified as potential explosive devices, sent to the homes of former president Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton after the FBI the day before was investigating an explosive device found in the mailbox at the New York home of US billionaire and liberal donor George Soros. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, CIA director John Brennan, Maxine Waters were also apparent recipients of suspect packages. less
Photo: MARTIN BUREAU, AFP/Getty Images
A New York Bomb Squad unit exits the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018 where a suspected explosive device was found in the building after it was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, AFP/Getty Images
An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
New York Police stand outside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in New York. A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices at the center, and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
Police gather outside the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. The Secret Service said it intercepted an explosive device sent to the Obamas and a similar one sent to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. Another similar explosive device was sent to billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday. less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
A Police bomb sniffing dog is deployed outside of the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was found this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. CNN's office at the center was evacuated after a package arrived that was similar to suspicious packages found near the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Obamas and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
Police officers stand in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. A number of suspicious packages arrived in the mail today intended for former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the New York office of CNN. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Police officers stand in front of property owned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
A security gate is seen in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home. less
A gate briefly opens at the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York. Police discovered an explosive device after responding to a call from an employee of the residence about a suspicious package in the mailbox. No one was hurt in the incident and Soros was not home at the time. Soros, a top donor to liberal causes around the world, has become a target of right-wing groups. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
This photo taken from video shows an aerial view of residences and buildings on the compound property of George Soros, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Katonah, N.Y. A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by President Donald Trump and vilified by right-wing conspiracy theorists, authorities said Tuesday. (WABC 7 via AP) less
Photo: AP
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents hav e intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
FILE - This May 25, 2016 file photo shows the home of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Washington. The Secret Service says a package identified as 'potential explosive device' was sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington. less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
Cameras point towards a building where a suspicious package was found Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in San Diego. The downtown building housing the Union-Tribune newspaper, an office of California Sen. Kamala Harris and other tenants was evacuated Wednesday after five packages were found at the building's front entrance, the newspaper and authorities said. less
Photo: Gregory Bull, AP
Caution tape hangs in front of a building where a suspicious package was found Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in San Diego. The downtown building housing the Union-Tribune newspaper, an office of California Sen. Kamala Harris and other tenants was evacuated Wednesday after five packages were found at the building's front entrance, the newspaper and authorities said. less
Photo: Gregory Bull, AP
A woman enters a building, re-opened after a suspicious package was found Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in San Diego. The downtown building housing the Union-Tribune newspaper, an office of California Sen. Kamala Harris and other tenants was evacuated Wednesday after five packages were found at the building's front entrance, the newspaper and authorities said. less
Photo: Gregory Bull, AP
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on packages found outside the building that houses the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper (all times local):
10:10 a.m.
San Diego police say boxes left outside a downtown building that prompted its evacuation had nothing suspicious inside them.
The San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper reports that police Lt. Kevin Wadhams says the packages contained one shoe, two children's books, a football, one empty bag of chips and a hat.
The newspaper, an office of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and many other tenants was evacuated Wednesday morning after a police lieutenant spotted the packages.
The packages in San Diego were found after authorities discovered bombs and suspicious packages targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN.
___
9:50 a.m.
The communications director for U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has said that suspicious packages found outside the building that has a Harris office were not addressed to the Democratic senator or her office.
Lily Adams says San Diego police are investigating.
San Diego police Lt. Brent Williams says it's unclear whether the package was addressed to anyone.
The building also houses the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper.
Newspaper staff were evacuated from the building and part of a street was shut down as authorities investigated.
___
9:40 a.m.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has an office in the building that was evacuated in San Diego because five packages were reportedly found in front of the building.
The San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper's office is also in the building and the newspaper reported that other businesses that have offices there include law firms and technology companies.
Images showed a picture of what appeared to be five packages and San Diego police Lt. Brent Williams said authorities were investigating.
He said Wednesday that authorities do not know if the incident was connected to bombs and suspicious packages targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN.
Williams says explosives experts were evaluating to determine the contents of what was found outside the building.
___
9:30 a.m.
The San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper is reporting that its employees have evacuated their building after five packages were found at the front entrance of the building.
The newspaper reported that employees of other tenants in the building were also evacuated after a police lieutenant reported that the boxes were seen on or near a trash can.
The newspaper reported that immigration reporter Kate Morrisey saw officers putting tape around the boxes, went inside to work and was told five minutes later to evacuate.
She says the boxes were priority mail packages.
___
9:15 a.m.
A street in downtown San Diego has been cordoned off for investigation of packages in front of a building that houses the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Police Officer Billy Hernandez tells the newspaper that a police lieutenant reported the boxes were atop a trash can about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
A hazardous materials team has been sent to investigate.
A section of 6th Avenue between A and B streets has been closed.
___
Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com