The Latest: Phoenix police: 2nd officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Phoenix police shootings (all times local):

4 p.m.

Phoenix police say there's been a second officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says no officers were injured in the second shooting, which occurred Saturday afternoon near Central Avenue and Southern avenues.

No additional information was released immediately.

Police said the suspect in the first shooting was killed Saturday morning after he pointed a gun at officers following a chase and an unsuccessful carjacking attempt. No officers were injured in the first shooting either.

___

1:55 p.m.

Phoenix police say a suspect is dead after being shot during a confrontation with officers, none of whom were injured.

Police Lt. Mark Tovar Sr. says the shooting occurred early Saturday after a lengthy pursuit and an unsuccessful carjacking attempt.

According to police, officers fatally wounded the suspect after he pointed a gun at them and that he'd also pointed a gun at pursuing officers earlier during the incident.

Tovar says it's not clear if the suspect fired at the officers.

He says the incident began when police responded to shots-fired calls in north-central Phoenix and then an hour later spotted a vehicle matching a description from one involved in the shots-fired calls.

He says an ensuing chase went into southeast Phoenix, Scottsdale and back into Phoenix.

The shooting occurred near North 15th Avenue and West Thomas Road.