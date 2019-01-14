The Latest: Prognosis uncertain for stabbed Polish mayor

Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz,right, far right, speaks to an audience shortly before he was stabbed in Gdansk, Poland, on Sunday Jan. 13, 2019. Adamowicz was taken to a hospital in very serious condition after the attack and underwent surgery.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on the stabbing of a Polish mayor (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A Polish doctor says that the prognosis for the mayor of Gdansk remains uncertain after he lost a lot of blood and suffered oxygen deprivation in a knife attack.

Mayor Pawel Adamowicz underwent five hours of surgery after suffering wounds to his heart and internal organs in the Sunday attack by an ex-convict who said it was political revenge on a party Adamowicz formerly belonged to.

Jerzy Karpinski, the chief doctor for the Gdansk region, said Monday that Adamowicz is on life support and that "prognosis for his life and health is uncertain" after he lost a lot of blood that caused hypoxia of the whole body.

He stressed, however, that the 53-year-old Adamowicz is a "relatively young, healthy person with no health issues" and that there is hope his body will cope and his condition will return to normal.

He said the situation should be clearer within some 20 hours.

___

11:20 a.m.

A Polish police spokesman says a man accused of seriously wounding Gdansk city Mayor Pawel Adamowicz acted out of "irrational" motives and is in custody waiting for questioning by prosecutors.

Mariusz Ciarka said Monday the 27-year-old, who was recently released from prison, appeared to have acted alone. He could face charges of attempted murder that carry up to life in prison.

Ciarka said police were checking how the man got hold of a media pass, and whether it was authentic, as it allowed him to get on stage and stab Adamowicz during a popular nationwide charity event.

A reporter for the Onet news portal, Piotr Olejarczyk, said he himself was admitted to the event just by saying he was an journalist.

The popular annual charity event for hospitals is traditionally cheerful and open, with celebrities, politicians and teenagers collecting money in the streets across Poland and also abroad.

___

10:15 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Poland's ruling right-wing party has condemned a knife attack on an opposition city mayor as "barbaric" and has called for less aggression in politics.

Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz remains in very serious condition after suffering wounds to his heart and internal organs in the Sunday attack by an ex-convict who said it was a political revenge on a party Adamowicz formerly belonged to.

Beata Mazurek of the Law and Justice party said Monday that the attack on Adamowicz should be "absolutely condemned by all, regardless of what side of the political stage they are on, or whether they are politicians."

She stressed such attack should never have taken place.

Mazurek said politicians in Poland need "greater responsibility for words, for deeds" because "there is no shortage of madmen on both sides" of the political spectrum.

___

7:20 a.m.

The Polish city of Gdansk is holding a blood collection for its mayor, who remains in serious condition after being stabbed in the heart and the abdomen.

Doctors operated for five hours on Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, who was stabbed during a popular charity event Sunday by a convicted criminal who called it political revenge.

One of the surgeons, Dr. Tomasz Stefaniak, said Adamowicz suffered a "serious wound to the heart, a wound to the diaphragm and to the internal organs." He said Adamowicz needed massive blood transfusions.

Gdansk is holding a blood collection for Adamowicz on Monday. A rally against violence is also planned.

Gdansk Archbishop Leszek Slawoj Glodz, who was at the hospital during the surgery, said he was praying for a "miracle."