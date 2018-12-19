The Latest: Police: Baby shot at New Mexico motel in coma

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on an infant who was shot in the face at a New Mexico motel (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Authorities say an infant who was shot in the face at a New Mexico motel earlier this month is in an induced coma and will likely have severe health complications as a result of her injuries.

Gallup Police Officer Darius Johnson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the 8-month-old girl was being treated at an Albuquerque hospital and appears to have lost hearing in her left ear and will likely lose her left eye.

Johnson was among those who responded to the shooting earlier this month.

The baby's mother, Shayanne Nelson, told authorities she and her boyfriend were in the shower when her 3-year-old son found a gun and accidentally shot the infant.

Lawyers for Nelson and Tyrell Bitsilly convinced a judge to postpone a preliminary hearing Wednesday to look over new evidence that includes video interviews and footage from a surveillance camera.

10:41 p.m.

Prosecutors are expected to give details about the shooting of a baby at a New Mexico motel.

The teen mother of an 8-month-old girl shot in the face and her boyfriend are scheduled Wednesday to appear before a state magistrate judge in Gallup, New Mexico, who will determine if the child abuse case against them should continue.

Shayanne Nelson and 21-year-old Tyrell Bitsilly are facing child abuse charges after Nelson's 8-month-old daughter was found with a gunshot wound to the face earlier this month.

The 18-year-old Nelson told police she was in a Gallup Motel shower with Bitsilly when her 3-year-old boy found a gun and accidentally shot the infant.

Gallup Police Capt. Marinda Spencer says the Gallup Indian Medical Center listed the infant in critical condition last week and police have not received any updates.