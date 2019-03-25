The Latest: Police identify officer, victim in shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting involving a North Carolina police officer (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Authorities have released the identities of a North Carolina police officer and the man she shot and killed in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.

In a news release, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the slain man as 27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin. Officer Wende Kerl was identified as the officer involved in the shooting on Monday.

According to the news release, Kerl will mark 22 years with the department next month. She is assigned to the Metro Division.

Kerl has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such instances.

Chief Kerr Putney told reporters that employees at a Burger King called police after the man acted suspiciously. Putney said the man walked outside, where officers ordered him multiple times to drop the gun. Putney says the officer perceived a "lethal threat" and shot the man.

___

11:35 a.m.

Officials in North Carolina say police fatally shot an armed man in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police said officers responded to a report of an armed man at a business Monday. Images from the scene show a heavy police presence surrounding a Burger King.

Chief Kerr Putney says employees reported the man gave them an "uneasy feeling." He says the man walked outside, where officers ordered him to drop the gun. Putney says one officer perceived a "lethal threat" and shot the man, who was taken to a hospital and died.

Police say the officer was placed on routine administrative leave.

Police say the names of the officer and the man who was killed are being temporarily withheld pending family notification. Police didn't release their races.