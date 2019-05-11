The Latest: Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in Seattle (all times local):

5:12 p.m.

Authorities say 1 person was killed and two injured in a shooting in Seattle.

Seattle Police Det. Patrick Michaud told reporters that gunfire erupted in the Central District neighborhood about 3 p.m. Friday. As police were responding to the shooting call, they got word that a vehicle had dropped off gunshot victims at a local hospital.

KOMO reports the hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill, said five people arrived in a vehicle, one dead and two with serious injuries. The two others fled the scene.

The two injured victims, men ages 20 and 46, were taken to a different hospital and were both listed in satisfactory condition.

Police were searching for suspects.

____

4:19 p.m.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims.

In a Tweet, the department said there were multiple victims from the shooting Friday afternoon in the Central District. The suspects reportedly fled the scene.

No other information from police was immediately available.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Seattle Times that two victims, a 20-year-old man and 46-year-old man, were at the facility in satisfactory condition.