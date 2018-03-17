The Latest: Wildfire starts on Army post, destroys buildings









FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a wildfire in southern Colorado (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Military officials say a training exercise was underway amid high winds and low humidity when a wildfire ignited on a Colorado Army post, jumped the post boundary and destroyed an unknown number of structures.

Officials haven't said whether the training caused Friday's fire at Fort Carson south of Colorado Springs.

Civilian and military officials said they did not yet know whether homes were among the structures that were destroyed.

The officials say at least 250 homes have been evacuated but no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Fort Carson garrison commander Col. Ron Fitch says infantry and helicopter units were training for deployment when the fire broke out. He says soldiers must train in any type of weather to make sure they're prepared.

4:35 p.m.

High winds are blowing across dry grasslands in southern Colorado where a wildfire has destroyed an unknown number of structures.

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Petersen said sustained winds were blowing 20 to 30 miles per hour (32 to 48 kilometers per hour) Friday. Gusts were reaching nearly 40 mph (64 kph).

Petersen says humidity is only about 7 to 10 percent.

Winds aren't expected to subside until around sunset.

The fire started on a training area at Fort Carson.

3 p.m.

Authorities say an unknown number of structures have been destroyed by a wildfire that started at a training area at Fort Carson.

The Carson Midway Fire spread off the Army post, forcing evacuations near the border between El Paso and Pueblo counties Friday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office say it's not clear how many structures have been lost and which county they were in.

The Gazette reports that a notice filed with the Federal Aviation Administration shows a training exercise that included an aerial gunner was planned for Friday.

Dry, windy weather has raised the risk of wildfires in southern Colorado. The National Weather Service says people should avoid any activities that could start a fire because of the conditions.

1:30 p.m.

A wildfire that started at Fort Carson has spread off the Army post and forced the evacuation nearby residents in southern Colorado.

About 100 people have been told to evacuate in Pueblo County and there an unknown number of homes evacuated in neighboring El Paso County because of Friday's fire. Students at an elementary school in Fountain have also been evacuated as precaution.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office estimates the Carson Midway Fire is burning on about 1,200 acres (486 hectares.)

Dry, windy weather has raised the risk of wildfires in southern Colorado Friday, as well as in parts of five other states across the Plains.