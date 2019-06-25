The Latest: Stolen giant rooster statue recovered

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a stolen giant metal rooster statue (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

A missing 7 1/2-foot-tall chicken is coming home to roost.

The brilliantly colored giant metal rooster dubbed "Big Red" has been found.

KGO-TV says the statue lived near the mailbox of rancher David MacPhearson's rural Castro Valley home in the San Francisco Bay Area.

But his wife discovered it gone Saturday morning.

The word went around and people began keeping an eagle eye out for it.

Monday evening, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the sculpture in a backyard in neighboring Hayward. Authorities were working to get the bird back home.

No arrests have been made.

___

5:43 p.m.

People are clucking their tongues at the theft of an 8-foot-tall rooster statue from a rural San Francisco Bay Area home.

The fowl theft was discovered Saturday morning when rancher David MacPhearson's wife noticed the brilliantly colored metal rooster had vanished from its usual spot near the mailbox of their Castro Valley home.

The rooster, dubbed "Big Red" by neighbors, was a local landmark. MacPhearson, who has 30 real chickens, tells KGO-TV that he acquired it in 2017 after guests and visitors had difficulty finding his driveway.

Locals are promising to keep an eagle eye out for the rooster. Anyone who knows anything about the theft can contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.