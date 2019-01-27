The Latest: Suspect in Louisiana killings caught in Virginia

WARSAW, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in Louisiana that killed five people (all times local):

11 a.m.

A Virginia sheriff says a man suspected of killing five people in Louisiana was arrested when he showed up at his grandmother's house.

Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one Louisiana parish before going to his parents' house in a neighboring parish and killing them before fleeing.

Richmond County Sheriff Stephan B. Smith said in a phone interview that Theriot's grandmother had spent the night in a hotel because she feared her grandson might come to her home in Warsaw. He said the woman asked authorities to check her home Sunday morning to make sure it was safe before she went home.

While deputies were there, Smith said, Theriot drove up. Smith said Theriot had a gun on him but he dropped it and was taken into custody without incident.

9:15 a.m.

Authorities say a man suspected in two shootings that left five people dead in Louisiana has been arrested in Virginia.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement that 21-year-old Dakota Theriot was arrested Sunday by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The news release says Theriot will be brought back to Ascension Parish and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons.

Authorities say Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one parish before going to his parents' house in a neighboring parish and killing them before fleeing.Ard said Saturday that Theriot was believed to have been in a relationship with one of the victims, Summer Ernest. Her brother and father were also killed.