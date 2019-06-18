The Latest: Iran extends condolences in Egypt death of Morsi

FILE - In this May 20, 2012 file photo, then Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohammed Morsi holds a rally in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday June 17, 2019, Egypt's state TV says the country's ousted President Mohammed Morsi, 67, collapsed during a court session and died. It said it occurred while he was attending a court trial on Monday on espionage charges. Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. less FILE - In this May 20, 2012 file photo, then Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohammed Morsi holds a rally in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday June 17, 2019, Egypt's state TV says the country's ousted ... more Photo: Fredrik Persson, AP Photo: Fredrik Persson, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Iran extends condolences in Egypt death of Morsi 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CAIRO (AP) — The Latest on developments in Egypt after former President Mohammed Morsi's dramatic collapse and death inside a Cairo courtroom (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

Iran is extending condolences to the Egyptian nation over the death of Egypt's ousted former president, Mohammed Morsi.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, says in a statement that, "while respecting the viewpoints of the great and brave Egyptian nation, the Islamic Republic of Iran offers its condolences to the Egyptian people, as well as Morsi's family and supporters."

Mousavi's statement added "wishes for divine blessing and mercy" for Morsi.

Morsi collapsed and died in a Cairo courtroom on Monday during a session in his trial on espionage charges.

Iran is an ally of Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the Gaza Strip. Hamas is also part of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood movement but has taken measures in recent years to reconcile with the current Egyptian authorities.

___

8:10 a.m.

Human Rights Watch is calling on the U.N. human rights council to investigate the death of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi, who collapsed and died inside a Cairo courtroom the previous day.

The New York-based group also says that Egyptian authorities should be investigated for "their mistreatment" of Morsi, who collapsed during a court session and died on Monday "after years of insufficient access to medical care."

Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, says the authorities' treatment of Morsi in prison was "horrific, and those responsible should be investigated and appropriately prosecuted."

She says that "at the very least, the Egyptian government committed grave abuses against Morsi by denying him prisoners' rights that met minimum standards."

She added that Morsi death "followed years of government mistreatment, prolonged solitary confinement, inadequate medical care, and deprivation of family visits and access to lawyers."

___

6:45 a.m.

A lawyer says Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi has been buried, a day after collapsing and dying in a Cairo courtroom.

Abdul-Moneim Abdel-Maqsoud says Morsi's family attended funeral prayers early Tuesday in the mosque of Tora prison, then buried him in Cairo's western district of Nasr City.

He says there was heavy security at the cemetery.

The 67-year-old collapsed during a court session Monday.

Morsi hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, and was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

The military toppled Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.