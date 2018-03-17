Thibodaux officer arrested in narcotics investigation

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Thibodaux police officer is free on a personal recognizance bond after his arrest in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue says 36-year-old Richard Queen II, of Thibodaux, was arrested Friday on two counts of attempted possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Court documents did not indicate if Queen has an attorney.

Zeringue says Queen was also dismissed from duty Friday and his police equipment was confiscated. He did not provide details on how long Queen had worked for the department.

Zeringue says Queen's alleged actions were a violation of the community trust the department holds dear to its heart.