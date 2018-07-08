Thief follows UPS driver, steals packages

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — Two of three suspects were arrested after people in a stolen car followed a UPS driver in Happy Valley and stole packages after they were dropped off.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that a Clackamas County sheriff's deputy discovered the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled, but the chase ended when he crashed into a pole.

The driver, Dylan Young, was arrested along with one of two passengers who tried to run after the crash. The second passenger was not caught.

The vehicle used in the package thefts was reportedly stolen from Clackamas Town Center Friday.

The car was returned to its owner, as were the packages that were inside the vehicle.

