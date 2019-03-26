Todd Helton cited on DUI charge, enters treatment center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former All-Star first baseman Todd Helton has received a misdemeanor citation on a charge of driving under the influence after getting involved in a one-car accident.

Helton's lawyer says the former Colorado Rockies star has entered a treatment program. Stephen Ross Johnson says Helton "realizes there are parts of his behavior that need to change, and he is focused on doing just that."

According to a Knox County sheriff's report, Helton's car struck a telephone pole March 18 before 6 p.m. Officers said Helton indicated he had taken an Ambien at about 2 p.m. One officer saw a cup in Helton's car that "had the odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Helton, 45, was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Johnson said Helton wasn't seriously injured.

Helton retired in 2013. The five-time All-Star remains Colorado's career leader in numerous hitting categories.

He had a DUI arrest in Colorado in 2013.

