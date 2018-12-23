Toolson has perfect night, Utah Valley gets past SHSU 85-79

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jake Toolson had a perfect shooting night to score 20 points as Utah State thwarted Sam Houston State 85-79 on Saturday to extend its home-winning streak to 20 games.

The Wolverines (10-4) have won four straight, and rank fourth nationally in home victories behind South Dakota State (26), Houston (24), Charleston (21) and was tied with Montana going into Saturday's games.

Toolson made six field goals, including two 3-pointers, and all six free-throw attempts. Conner Toolson totaled 18 points, making 3 of 6 from long range for the Wolverines, to put him above 1,000 points for his career. Benjamin Nakwaasah added 14 points, Connor MacDougall had 13 and Isaiah White contributed 11.

Nakwaasah hit a jumper to give Utah Valley a 76-74 lead with 3:10 remaining. SHSU's Marcus Harris, who finished with 22 points, made a jumper and 3-pointer to cut the margin to 80-79 with 27 seconds left. Toolson made four straight free throws to seal the win.

Kai Mitchell had 19 points and 10 rebounds while Josh Delaney added 15 points and 10 assists for SHSU (4-8).