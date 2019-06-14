Tooth fragment evidence in Colorado missing woman case

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A tooth fragment will be tested for blood and DNA evidence in the case of a Colorado rancher charged with killing the mother of his child.

The Gazette reports that investigators discovered the fragment while searching a ranch owned by Patrick Frazee, who has pleaded not guilty to killing Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving Day. Her body has not been found.

A judge ruled Friday that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation may proceed with the testing.

Investigators have testified that Frazee's girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river.

Their 1-year-old daughter is in the custody of her maternal grandparents.

Frazee's trial is set for Oct. 28.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com