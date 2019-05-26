Tourists accused of Waikiki sex assault plead not guilty

HONOLULU (AP) — A tourist couple accused of luring a Japanese woman to their Waikiki hotel room and sexually assaulting her are pleading not guilty.

Hawaii News Now reports Darrell and Nagisa Dorch pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple counts of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Court documents detailing the alleged assault say the woman was raped at least four times.

The documents say the couple and the woman were hanging out at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort pool. The documents say the woman went to the couple's room, where she was physically and sexually assaulted.

According to the documents, when the woman tried to leave, Darrell Dorch punched her at least 10 times.

Police say that after several hours the couple's son knocked on the door and Nagisa Dorch escorted the woman out.

