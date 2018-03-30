Town employee sentenced in larceny

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — An employee of a small Connecticut town who was charged with stealing from a woman she was caring for has been sentenced to a suspended eight-year prison term.

The Republican-American reports 58-year-old Tara Yard was sentenced Thursday as part of a plea agreement to avoid trial.

Prosecutors say Yard padded her paycheck, wrote herself checks from the woman's account and moved money from the estate to her personal account. Police say she stole $69,000 from the victim before she was fired in the summer of 2015.

Yard has been ordered to pay restitution to the late woman's family for the next five years.

It is unclear if Yard will keep her position as Norfolk's assistant town clerk. Officials said they wouldn't change her employment status until the case was resolved.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com