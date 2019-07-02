Tractor driver dies in collision with semitrailer

PICKRELL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a tractor driver died when it was struck by a semitrailer in southeast Nebraska's Gage County.

The crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 77, about a mile (1.6 kilometers) north of Pickrell. The Gage County Sheriff's Office says the tractor was headed north with its hazard lights blinking and traveling as far to the right as possible. The northbound semitrailer struck the left side of the tractor, knocking off a rear wheel, despite a last-second veer by the truck driver. The Nebraska State Patrol says the trucker was distracted in the moments before the crash.

The patrol identified the tractor driver as 82-year-old Robert Snyder Sr., who lived in Odell.

The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vehicular homicide. Court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.