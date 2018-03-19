Transient suspected in Phoenix homicide arrested at bus stop

PHOENIX (AP) — A transient suspected in a Phoenix homicide has been arrested after police found him at a bus stop trying to leave town.

Police say 39-year-old Joshua Leonard is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

A $500,000 bond was set Monday at Leonard's initial court appearance. He doesn't have a court-appointed attorney yet.

Police say they found 66-year-old Gilbert Allard dead inside an apartment with obvious signs of trauma last Thursday.

Police identified Leonard as a suspect after witness interviews and evidence gathered at the scene.

He was located Sunday at a bus station attempting to leave Phoenix and was arrested without incident.

Police say Leonard allegedly made statements implicating himself in the case.

They say Leonard and Allard recently met and their relationship was reportedly based on illegal drug use.