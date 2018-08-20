https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Trial-expected-to-begin-in-fatal-Mason-City-13167942.php
Trial expected to begin in fatal Mason City stabbing
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A trial is expected to begin Monday of a man accused of stabbing to death a Mason City resident.
Cerro Gordo County District Court records say 21-year-old Braedon Bowers has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities say he stabbed 23-year-old Wraymond Todd on May 30, 2017, in Mason City. Todd died June 4.
Bowers also lives in Mason City.
