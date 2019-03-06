Trial pushed back for man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A trial date has been reset for a 56-year-old Arizona man facing a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge in Las Vegas in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history.

Douglas Haig denies he illegally made armor-piercing and incendiary bullets found in a high-rise hotel room where the shooter staged the attack before killing himself.

Haig's attorney, Marc Victor, and prosecutors confirmed Wednesday the trial was pushed back from March 11 to Aug. 12 to accommodate attorney and U.S. District Court schedules.

Haig lost a bid last October to move the case from Las Vegas to Phoenix, closer to his home in Mesa, Arizona.

He's asking now to have the charge dismissed.

Haig isn't charged in the October 2017 shooting itself. Fifty-eight people died, more than 850 were injured.