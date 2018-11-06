Trial set for Illinois man charged in southeast Iowa slaying

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A January trial has been scheduled for an Illinois resident accused of killing a man in southeast Iowa last year.

Des Moines County court records say 28-year-old Antoine Spann, of Dalton, Illinois, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He's accused of shooting to death 26-year-old Demarcus "Peanut" Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, in a car outside the home of Chew's mother in Burlington.

His trial is set to begin Jan. 8 in Burlington.