Trial set for woman accused of driving drunk with kids

OSAGE, Iowa (AP) — A December trial has been scheduled for a woman accused of driving drunk with children in her vehicle.

Mitchell County court records say 35-year-old Rebecca Golden, of Kensett, pleaded not guilty Thursday to five counts of child endangerment and one of operating while intoxicated. Her trial is set to begin Dec. 5 in Osage.

Authorities say Golden was pulled over Aug. 19 after someone called 911 to report a vehicle weaving on Iowa Highway 9. The children inside were ages 9, 7, 5, 2 and 1. Court records say her preliminary breath test indicated she was driving at more than three times the legal limit.